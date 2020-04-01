The Best And Worst Hollywood Responses To Coronavirus

Turning Point USA’s Alex Clark joins the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some celebrities have said and posted some pretty strange things since the outbreak of the coronavirus, while others have stepped up to actually make a difference by donating resources to those in need including Kylie Jenner who donated a million dollars to provide first responders with masks and other supplies. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner To Donate $1 Million For Masks, Protective Gear During Coronavirus Pandemic.)
Clark slammed the celebrities who participated in the very cringe worthy “Imagine” video that went viral, calling it one of the ‘worst things’ to come out so far.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
