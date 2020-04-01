Hunter Biden’s Wife, Melissa Cohen, Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen, has given birth to a baby boy.
The baby was born on March 28, according to a report published by Page Six.
Melissa’s brother, Garyn Cohen, confirmed she gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy baby boy” to Page Six.
Hunter Biden and wife Melissa Cohen welcome son amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/r2SkZ3Y03C pic.twitter.com/i2BCvA4HMN
— Page Six (@PageSix) April 1, 2020
“We are ecstatic about the baby,” Garyn told the outlet before the family welcomed the baby. “We actually feel that like a time like this, with the whole world in crisis, bringing a beautiful baby into the world is an opportunity to focus on the good, instead of this virus that is ravaging the world and causing a pandemic.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Says Coronavirus Is Keeping Him From Attending Child Support Deposition)
Biden married Melissa six days after meeting her, Page Six reported. He was previously married to Kathleen Biden for 24 years. He shares three daughters with her.
After the split with Kathleen, Biden dated his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden. The two broke up in 2019 and Biden married Melissa in May of 2019.
The arrival of the new baby comes weeks after Biden’s lawyers reached a child support settlement with Lunden Roberts. Biden first claimed the child was not his, before a paternity test proved the child was. Roberts gave birth to the baby in August of 2018.