‘I’m Back’: Lindsay Lohan Teases First New Music In More Than A Decade

Lindsay Lohan definitely got everyone’s attention when she teased her first new music in more than a decade.

The 33-year-old actress/singer didn’t explain much in her post on Instagram that included a cryptic video of shots highlighting her career. She captioned the post simply, “I’m Back.” The post was noted by Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

On Twitter, she included the same clip, along with a link to pre-save her new single, which has yet to be titled/announced. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

It all comes after the “Freaky Friday” star teased a new single titled, “Xanax” last year.’

“[This video is about] Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past,” Lohan wrote at the time. “To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind.”

The new song will mark the “Mean Girls” star’s first return to music since 2008 when she released her pop single titled, “Bossy.”

As previously reported, reports surfaced in January the star was ready to move back to the United States and get back to acting after spending the last several years living abroad.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” the actress shared during an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, per Page Six .

“And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys,” she added, while also hinting that new music was on the way.