Joe Exotic Of ‘Tiger King’ Held In Quarantine After Being Transferred To Federal Prison

Joe Exotic of Netflix’s new docuseries “Tiger King” has been held in quarantine at a federal prison.

The quarantine comes as the nation worries about the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. Joe Exotic, whose full name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was transferred from the county jail he was being held at to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

The quarantine is a precaution taken at all prisons around the United States as cases of coronavirus increase.

Joe Exotic, who is a main character in the Netflix docuseries about zookeepers, is currently in prison after being sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempting to hire somebody to kill off nemesis and owner of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin. Joe was also hit with 17 wildlife violations. (RELATED: Interest In ‘Tiger King’ Docuseries Prompts Sheriff To Ask For Information On Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband)

Joe Exotic of #TigerKing has filed a $94 Million lawsuit against the Feds from prison: https://t.co/vyyxFKDnkV pic.twitter.com/WZB6L4KKKe — Complex (@Complex) March 26, 2020

Joe Exotic filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service and his former business partner Jeff Lowe.

Joe claimed that he was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.”