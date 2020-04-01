REPORT: Deposition In Kansas Jayhawks Football Lawsuit Claims Discussions About Firing David Beaty Were Happening In August 2018

Deposition in David Beaty’s lawsuit against the University of Kansas has reportedly revealed discussions to fire him were underway before the 2018 season even started.

Beaty is suing the Jayhawks after they refused to pay him his $3 million buyout after he was fired during the 2018 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Kansas City Star, former Williams Education Fund director Matt Baty claimed during the deposition that the program started discussing getting rid of Beaty in August 2018. Not only were there talks about getting rid of Beaty early on, but there were apparently some who were actively hoping the team would lose.

Baty said during his testimony, “I think it would be — if the football program had success that year, it would make it — our jobs more difficult to fire David Beaty.”

Furthermore, it’s alleged in the deposition that Beaty wasn’t paid the $3 million because he violated NCAA rules by having “non-coaching staffers engaged in impermissible coaching activities.”

However, Beaty’s side has alleged current coach Les Miles has done the same, and Kansas couldn’t care less. Below is a video of Miles appearing to ask analyst Josh Eargle for input on a play sheet, which isn’t allowed.

As an outside observer, I don’t blame Kansas one bit for wanting to fire Beaty. He wasn’t successful at all. In fact, the Jayhawks were atrocious under him, and Miles was a much better play.

If you’re a down and out program like Kansas with the opportunity to hire somebody like Les Miles, then you have to do it.

You don’t have a choice. You have to do whatever is necessary to get it done.

However, Kansas should have come up with a better excuse for not paying Beaty. Not paying him because non-official coaches might have done coaching activities is laughable.

That happens across America, and is the least serious infraction I can think of. If that’s all Kansas has, I think there’s a good chance the Jayhawks are going to end up writing a check.

We’ll see what happens, but at the end of the day, paying Beaty $3 million to get Les Miles would be worth every single penny.