Larry David Calls Out The ‘Idiots’ Not Listening To Social Distancing Advice During The Coronavirus Crisis

Legendary comedian Larry David made it crystal clear he wants people to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis.

With the virus spreading across America and the stakes pretty well known, you'd think everyone would be doing their part to stay safe. Unfortunately, some people aren't, and the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star has had enough.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are. You’re going out … I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good … Go home! Watch TV. That’s my advice to you,” the iconic comedian begged in the PSA tweeted by the Office of the Governor of California.

You can watch his full comments below.

"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I'll never see you." Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.

I couldn’t agree more. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. It truly is the guys named David leading the fight against coronavirus, and I’m happy to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the legendary comedian.

At this point, you’re just being an idiot on purpose if you don’t do your part to win this war. We’re at war, folks!

Would you be walking around outside if enemy bombers were attacking us? Hell no. So, why are you all walking around when a virus is attacking us!

It makes no sense, and it’s time for some people to start using their brain.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

Props to Larry David for getting involved in the fight. He’s 100% correct, and I hope you all listen to a bit of his advice.