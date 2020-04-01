Editorial

Larry David Calls Out The ‘Idiots’ Not Listening To Social Distancing Advice During The Coronavirus Crisis

Larry David (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CAgovernor/status/1245110728199045120/video/1)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Legendary comedian Larry David made it crystal clear he wants people to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis.

With the virus spreading across America and the stakes pretty well known, you’d think everyone would be doing their part to stay safe. Unfortunately, some people aren’t, and the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star has had enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are. You’re going out … I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good … Go home! Watch TV. That’s my advice to you,” the iconic comedian begged in the PSA tweeted by the Office of the Governor of California.

You can watch his full comments below.

I couldn’t agree more. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. It truly is the guys named David leading the fight against coronavirus, and I’m happy to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the legendary comedian.

At this point, you’re just being an idiot on purpose if you don’t do your part to win this war. We’re at war, folks!

 

Would you be walking around outside if enemy bombers were attacking us? Hell no. So, why are you all walking around when a virus is attacking us!

It makes no sense, and it’s time for some people to start using their brain.

Props to Larry David for getting involved in the fight. He’s 100% correct, and I hope you all listen to a bit of his advice.