Sen. Martha McSally Donates April Salary To Fight Coronavirus, Pauses Fundraising

Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally announced Wednesday that she would temporarily pause fundraising and donate her April salary to charities that are helping fight coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.

“My campaign will pause all fundraising for the next 15 days, as I launch a 15 days of giving campaign. We will use all parts of my campaign and my team to raise as much money as possible to help people who are hurting because of the coronavirus,” McSally said in a video. “I’ll also be donating my Senate salary for the month of April to help people in need,” she continued.

On March 24, McSally introduced legislation to block Senate pay until a third coronavirus relief package was passed. (RELATED: Sen. McSally Introduces Legislation To Block Senate Pay Until They Pass Coronavirus Relief Package)

Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced Monday that he would donate his salary through the month of May to charities that are helping fight coronavirus, making him the first member of Congress to make the move. (RELATED: Rob Portman Becomes First Senator To Donate Salary Through May To Charities Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic)

In March, McSally also said she would suspend her campaign TV ads for at least 30 days due to the virus.