Melania Reminds Everyone To ‘Take Time’ To Celebrate Military Children

Melania Trump reminded everyone to “take time” to celebrate military children during the coronavirus outbreak with a series of terrific snaps.

In a handful of pictures from the first lady's many visits with family members of those who serve our country, FLOTUS explained that even during the fight against the spread of COVID-19, it is important to also recognize the "strength and resiliency" of military kids.

"As our nation comes together in the fight against #COVID19 I ask that you also take time to recognize #MilitaryChildMonth," Melania captioned her post Wednesday on Instagram.

“I am always inspired by the strength and resiliency of military children,” she added.

Over the last several weeks, FLOTUS has shared many messages of inspiration and tips for getting through this trying time.

“On behalf of the entire nation – thank you to all of the front line responders – especially nurses, doctors & volunteers- we thank & salute you for all that you are doing in these trying times,” the first lady wrote. “We will get through this as one country united!”

“It is inspiring to see the American spirit come alive through acts of kindness,” she added in another post. “Americans young & old are unifying around their commitment to keeping their community & country safe. I want to take a moment to thank those who are going above & beyond to help those in need.”

FLOTUS continued in another post, “As the days go by, isolation can be challenging. But if we make social distancing & personal hygiene a priority, we will get through this faster. We can stop #COVID19 but only if we all commit to following the rules. Be safe, be healthy!”