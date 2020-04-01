Watch Compilation Of Nick Saban Losing His Temper During Press Conferences

An awesome video montage of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has hit Twitter.
Rick Karle tweeted a video Wednesday of the six-time national champion losing his cool during press conferences, and it’s the perfect thing to help you fill the void left by sports being canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Give it a watch below. It’ll have you ready for the college football season to begin.
.@AlabamaFTBL fans and the college football world…
Don’t you miss this guy?
It’s the least I can do for you!#Bama #RollTide @darrenrovell #NickSaban @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/SJAsHbnyrf
— Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) April 1, 2020
Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Watching Nick Saban lose his cool with the media is borderline pornographic for fans of the game.
It’s like a car crash you just can’t look away from. No matter what he says or does, your eyes are glued to him.
There’s nothing that gets a football fan going than when you can see the steam building up in Saban’s eyes and then he finally just blows his top.
It’s incredible every single time, and I can watch the videos on a loop for hours.
The season truly can’t get here fast enough. I need some pissed off Nick Saban in my life!