Editorial

Watch Compilation Of Nick Saban Losing His Temper During Press Conferences

NCAA Football: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl-Alabama vs Washington

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

An awesome video montage of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has hit Twitter.

Rick Karle tweeted a video Wednesday of the six-time national champion losing his cool during press conferences, and it’s the perfect thing to help you fill the void left by sports being canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’ll have you ready for the college football season to begin.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Watching Nick Saban lose his cool with the media is borderline pornographic for fans of the game.

It’s like a car crash you just can’t look away from. No matter what he says or does, your eyes are glued to him.

There’s nothing that gets a football fan going than when you can see the steam building up in Saban’s eyes and then he finally just blows his top.

It’s incredible every single time, and I can watch the videos on a loop for hours.

The season truly can’t get here fast enough. I need some pissed off Nick Saban in my life!