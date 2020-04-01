O.J. Simpson Says Carole Baskin’s Former Husband Jack Donald Lewis Was Fed To Tigers

O.J. Simpson had a fire take about “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” in a recent Twitter video.

As everybody knows, the Netflix documentary has taken the country by storm, and one of the biggest questions is what happened to Carole Baskin’s former husband Jack Donald Lewis, who went missing in 1997. Joe Exotic thinks she murdered him. Well, O.J. didn’t say she murdered him, but he does think the man was fed to tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“One thing I will say. There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi,” Simpson told his audience Wednesday afternoon about Carole Baskin’s former husband.

You can watch his full comments below.

My friends, you can say whatever you want about the people in “Tiger King,” but it’s a tough look when O.J. Simpson thinks your former husband was fed to tigers.

We’re talking about a guy that was acquitted in the most famous murder trial in the last century, and successfully beat charges of killing his ex-wife and her friend.

When that guy says your former husband is “tiger sashimi,” it’s about as bad of a look as it can get.

Having said that, I would watch the hell out of a TV show that had O.J. and Carole in a house or on a tiger zoo together.

That would be the definition of must-watch television.

As always, O.J.’s Twitter game never disappoints. I can’t wait to see what he does next, and make sure to watch “Tiger King” on Netflix if you haven’t already seen it.