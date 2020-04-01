POLL: 73% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The College Football Season

More people are starting to believe the college football season is in serious trouble amid the coronavirus crisis.

Right now, spring practices have been called off across America, and there doesn't seem to be any clear date on the schedule for them to start again.

I asked people on Twitter if they thought the season would be impacted by the virus, and the results weren’t close at all. Of the 2,242 voters, 73% voted that the season will be impacted.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2020

For a little perspective, I asked the same question 11 days earlier and only 63.4% of voters thought the sport would be impacted in that poll.

That means we’ve seen a 9.7% jump in less than two weeks. It would seem like more and more people are starting to realize the reality of the situation we’re in.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football and NFL seasons? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

I really wish there was something positive I could tell you all, but there’s just not. I wish I had some good news, but I have none when it comes to college football.

Until further notice, it looks like the season is in big jeopardy. It’s not just the fact spring practice was called off.

It’s the fact that there doesn’t seem to be any rush to get back on the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams across America are in holding patterns because of the virus, and that doesn’t seem like it’ll change in the coming weeks.

If July rolls around and we’re still not playing, then you should start researching other ways to spend your Saturdays in the fall.

I wish I could be a little more optimistic, but I’m struggling to find any good news here. I’m still hoping like hell I’m wrong, but it’s time to start facing the music.