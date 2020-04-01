Here Are The Most Frivolous Things Congress Put In The Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Congress recently passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, but not everything in the bill went to help businesses or individual Americans.
The package also included millions in funding for the arts and several other peculiar, even potentially suspicious areas.
For example, the Treatment of Sunscreen Innovation Act, which benefits large manufacturers in Kentucky — where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is up for reelection in November — was placed into the coronavirus stimulus package.
Rachel Bovard, senior director of policy at Conservative Partnership, sat down with Daily Caller chief video director Richie McGinniss to break it all down.
See what she had to say about the bill in this exclusive interview below.
