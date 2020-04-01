‘Stay The F**k At Home’: Samuel L. Jackson Shares Hilarious Poem During Coronavirus Isolation

Samuel L. Jackson didn’t beat around the bush when he shared a poem titled, “Stay The Fuck At Home” during the coronavirus outbreak.

The comments came during the 71-year-old actor's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as he read a poem from Adam Mansbach which was a sequel of sorts to a children's book for adults titled, "Go the Fuck to Sleep, written by Mansbach and Ricardo Cortés which he read on YouTube a few years back.

The clip was noted by Deadline in a piece published Wednesday.

“Stay the fuck at home, The Rona is spreading, this shit is no joke,” the “Pulp Fiction” star explained. “It’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends. Just stay the fuck at home.”

“Now, technically I’m not a doctor, but motherfuckers listen when I read a poem,” he added. “So here I am, Sam fucking Jackson, imploring you to keep ya ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and stay the fuck at home.”

Jackson’s continued, “Motherfucker, it’s no time to gamble, look around you’re not at a casino. Just stay the fuck home as if your name was Trenton Quarantino.”

The “Unbreakable” star then reminded people that they can still see their friends during the pandemic, by simply using the “motherfucking app” on their phones.

“Thank you for doing your part to flatten the curve because that shit is steep,” Samuel concluded. “And now that you’re home, please feel free to go the fuck to sleep.”