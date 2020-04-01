Seattle Police Chief: Call 911 When You Hear Hate Speech

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told city residents Monday to call 911 if they hear “racist name calling.”

As Washington state continues to battle new coronavirus infections, Best decided to focus on hate speech.

"Washington State is no place for hate. In a show of solidarity, @LoriMatsukawa joined me to remind everyone that hate has no place in our community. Report hate, including racist name calling, to 911. We are here to help, and will respond to investigate."

Matsukawa, a former local news personality, has joined Best in her campaign, according to Reason.com.

“Hate crimes have no place in our community,” said Matsukawa. “We are all trying to deal with the COVID-19 public health crisis together. If you are a victim of a hate crime or hate-based harassment, please call 911.”

“We will document and investigate every reported hate crime,” Best continued. “Even racist name-calling should be reported to police. If you aren’t sure if a hate crime occurred, call 911. We are here to help.”

Seattle is known for its progressive policies and its public school board recently declared math to be racist.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) is very concerned about the coronavirus pandemic and has criticized the decision of the local National Public Radio station to stop airing the regular coronavirus task force briefings from Washington.

“In light of the recent decisions made by a public news affiliate, SPOG will be live streaming all the White House’s press COVID-19 briefings on our social media channels,” SPOG president Mike Solan said in a statement.