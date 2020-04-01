‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Reportedly Dies From Coronavirus Complications

“Star Wars” actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack has died from coronavirus.

Jack, 76, died from COVID-19 two days after his diagnosis, according to a Tweet shared by his wife Gabriele Rogers.

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

“We lost a man today,” she shared in her Tweet. “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

Jack starred in both “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” as the character Resistance General Caluan Ematt. He also was a dialect coach for “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Lord of the Rings” movies and a few Marvel movies. Jack was currently working as a dialect coach for the upcoming Batman movie. (RELATED: Country Music Icon Joe Diffie Dies At The Age Of 61 Due To Coronavirus Complications)

Jack’s agent, Jill McCullough, first confirmed his death to the Evening Standard. McCullough said the actor passed away in a hospital in Britain while his family was stuck in quarantine in Australia.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers,” McCullough told the outlet.

“Andrew was full of life, he was tall and striking with flowing white hair. You wouldn’t miss him if he walked into a room.”