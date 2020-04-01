Trump Suggests Iran Is Planning ‘Sneak Attack’ On US Forces In Iraq

President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that Iran and its proxies are planning sneak attacks on U.S. forces and assets in Iraq.

“Upon information and belief,” he wrote, “Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq.”

“If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

The administration cited an imminent attack on U.S. forces as justification for launching the drone strike that killed former Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani back in January.

Still, top administration officials undercut the president’s claims following the attack.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a CNN interview that he “didn’t see” a specific piece of evidence of an imminent threat, though he still supported the president’s decision to kill Soleimani.

NBC News further reported that Trump had signed off on the strike months prior, albeit with certain conditions attached.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the president’s Wednesday tweet.