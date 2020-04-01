‘Demented’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Chad Wolf, Calls On Trump To End Visa Programs That Will Take American Jobs During Crisis

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf for importing foreign nationals to take American jobs during the coronavirus crisis, and he called on President Donald Trump to use his lawful executive powers to put an end to the practice.

After laying out the severity of the coming unemployment crisis in the United States, which could reach and exceed totals not seen since the Great Depression, the Fox News host noted on Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the federal government is currently “doing its best tonight to make it much worse” by allowing thousands of foreign nationals to come in on various “bonus Visas” not required by law.

WATCH:

“Today, on April 1st, the Department of Homeland Security released 20,000 new H-2B Visas for seasonal guest workers to come into America and take jobs in industries like landscaping, food processing and resorts,” Carlson said. “Another 15,000 Visas will become available next month in May.”

“Now these are bonus Visas by the way,” the Fox News host continued. “By law, the United States only has to offer 66,000 H-2B Visas a year, but Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has used his discretionary powers to add 35,000 extra Visas. So that’s a total of 100,000 workers coming to this country to take jobs during the single biggest unemployment crisis in a century. It’s demented.”

Carlson went on to describe that already, tens of thousands of new H-1B Visa lottery “winners” can “begin filling out their full Visa applications for jobs that will begin in October” when “unemployment could be reaching its peak” and coronavirus could be making a comeback.

“In practice, the Visas are used to import tens of thousands of tech workers from India so Silicon Valley can profit from a cheaper workforce,” Carlson said. “The big winners in this scheme are companies like Apple, Google and IBM which take in hundreds of H-1B workers every year.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

Though this has been going on for years, the Daily Caller co-founder argued that it’s now “a threat to our country.”

“In a year were tens of millions of Americans could be looking for work our government is importing more than 150,000 workers from abroad,” he said before calling on Trump to “stop this from happening” by using a section of U.S. Code that calls on the president to “suspend the entry” of any alien or class of aliens deemed “detrimental to the interest of the United States.”

“We’re facing a global calamity that could wreck our economy, fracture our society … erode our rights, shatter our institutions, transform this country into a poor country, a has-been ex superpower beholden to China,” Carlson concluded. “That could happen. Preventing that from happening is the most important test this president or any president in our lifetime will face. The time to placate corporate interests looking for low wages at all costs has passed. We need to stop this.”