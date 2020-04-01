UK Experiences Their Deadliest Day From Coronavirus

The United Kingdom reported their deadliest one day loss from the coronavirus on Tuesday with 563 deaths according to information released by the British government.

“As of 9am 1 April, a total of 152,979 people have been tested of which 29,474 tested positive,” tweeted the Department of Health and Social Care Wednesday. “As of 5pm on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died.”

Last week the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but would still be leading the governments response to the pandemic while self-isolating at Downing Street. (RELATED: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

The Guardian reported that on March 13th the United Kingdom’s chief scientific adviser stated the governments goal was “not suppress (coronavirus) completely… to build up some kind of herd immunity so more people are immune to this disease.” This plan was later thrown out after modeling predicted the country would lose up to 250,000 people from the virus without social distancing measures.

Currently, Johnson has placed the country on a police enforced lockdown closing down pubs, restaurants, schools, and other non-essential businesses in addition to banning public gatherings of more than two people, according to the Telegraph. In three weeks the government will reevaluate whether to relax, if possible, their response to the global pandemic.

“It’s important for me to level with you – we know things will get worse before they get better,” wrote the UK prime minister in a letter to the public over the weekend. “But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.”