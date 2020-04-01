‘Westworld’ Gets Ratings Bump For Episode 3 Of Season 3 On HBO

“Westworld” got a little ratings boost when episode three of the third season aired Sunday night on HBO.

According to Show Buzz Daily, the latest episode was watched live by a little more than 800,000 viewers. That’s up from the 778,000 live viewers episode two had. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

It’s important to note that the data doesn’t include streaming, which makes up a huge chunk of HBO’s audience.

I told you all the slightly low numbers last week were nothing to worry about. HBO gets gigantic streaming data, and the numbers always pop throughout the week as more people catch up.

The live numbers, while important, don’t really mean much in the grand scheme of things when it comes to HBO and “Westworld.”

Plus, with people stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can bet there will only be more and more streaming.

We already know streaming has skyrocketed since the crisis started. Obviously, a show like “Westworld” is going to get a little boost because of that.

Now, we get the fourth episode of season three Sunday night, and the Man in Black is back. If that’s not a reason to be excited, then I don’t know what is.

Make sure to tune in on HBO for the latest episode of “Westworld.” It should be a great one!