1.2 Million N95 Masks Are Flown To America On Bob Kraft’s New England Patriots Plane

More than a million N95 masks will arrive in America on Bob Kraft’s New England Patriots plane Thursday.

Kraft’s massive team plane was sent to China Wednesday to pick up 1.2 million N95 masks as the war against coronavirus rages on, according to The Wall Street Journal. The masks are expected to arrive in Boston at some point Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the same report, the process of getting the plane to China wasn’t an easy one, but communist officials eventually allowed to to land on the ground for three hours to load supplies.

“I’ve never seen so much red tape in so many ways and obstacles that we had to overcome. In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us,” Kraft explained.

Another day goes by in America, and another football team is stepping up to help win the war against coronavirus.

As I’ve said a million times at this point, it’s been spectacular to watch the world of football lead this fight for the sports world.

Whether it’s Nick Saban, Coach O or Robert Kraft, everybody involved with the sport at the highest levels is doing their part to help win the war against the virus.

Sending a massive plane to China to pick up masks we desperately need in America is an incredible gesture. It’s the kind of gesture that shows how much you love and care about your country.

Kraft should be applauded for stepping up and lending a hand to winning this war. We’re going to win this fight, and people like him will be a major reason why.

Props to Kraft for doing his part to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.