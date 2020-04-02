20 Best CBD Oil Brands to Buy From in 2020

It’s been stressful lately. There’s no denying that. Just browsing through your news feed can instantly ruin your mood and raise your anxiety. It’s totally understandable that many people are finding ways to tune out all the noise, seeking calm in the storm.

One route some folks have been taking to find much-needed tranquility is through CBD oil. It’s an all-natural remedy to relieve your nerves, without resorting to any psychoactive substances like THC. CBD cleans and sobers the mind, rather than polluting it.

There’s a seemingly endless number of CBD brands to choose from, however. Ever since the Senate passed the industrial hemp bill in 2018, a wave of companies has been capitalizing on hemp’s newfound legal status. This has had both positive and negative effects. Given that FDA oversight has been rather lax so far, a lot of inferior products have been popping up on the market. Discerning what’s quality and what’s not can be difficult.

To ease the toil of hunting through that mess, we decided to take the daunting task into our own hands and search for only the cream of the crop. We managed to find 20 of the best CBD brands you can buy at the moment. Because we all deserve a little stress reduction right about now.

Price: $45.00 to $105.00

Strength: 250 mg, 600 mg or 1,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Natural, mint, citrus, strawberry and cookies & cream

Penguin is the winner when it comes to CBD oil, as far as we’re concerned. Their broad-spectrum extract is made from top-quality Oregon-grown hemp, and features a coconut-based MCT oil carrier for enhanced bioavailability.

The third-party lab results on their website show that their oil is free of THC and pesticides, and that it has a whole range of beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes to give you the full “entourage effect.” Their lineup of flavors is wonderful too, with the standouts being their refreshing mint and delicious cookies & cream.

Verma Farms CBD Oil

Price: $59.99

Strength: 500 mg per bottle

Flavors: Mint, natural, lemon lime, strawberry, watermelon, pineapple, mango and peach

One look at Verma Farms’ flavor selection and you’ll be dreaming of a tropical island paradise. They offer all sorts of mouthwatering options, including peach, pineapple, mango and lemon lime. Can’t decide which one to try? You can get all five of their fruit flavors in a single discounted pack. And the Hawaiian theme isn’t just a fun packaging aesthetic. Verma Farms actually grows all of their hemp on their home island of Maui, so you’re getting the authentic Hawaiian experience in every bottle.

Savage CBD Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Price: $69.99 to $109.99

Strength: 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg or 2,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Cucumber mint, lemon lime, orange, peach pear and pink grapefruit

Another brand with a tasty variety of oils is Savage CBD. While their cucumber mint is certainly a worthwhile curiosity, our favorite is the peach pear. We also love their beautiful hand-illustrated packaging, as well as their straightforward personality. We’re always glad to see transparency and honesty in a market where the truth gets stretched and obscured more than we’d like.

Spruce CBD Oil Tincture

Price: $89.00 to $269.00

Strength: 750 mg and 2,400 mg per bottle

Flavors: Peppermint and unflavored

When something produces real results, it’s hard to argue against it. That’s what makes Spruce one of the most effective oils on the market. Their full-spectrum extract might have a strong and somewhat unpleasant taste, but it gets the job done better than most of their competitors. This is especially true for their maximum-potency “lab grade” oil. It’s bitter as all get out due to its lack of artificial flavors or sweeteners, but it certainly works! So, if you’re willing to hold your nose, we give it our full recommendation.

PureKana CBD Oil

Price: $54.00 to $390.00

Strength: 300 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg or 5,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Fruity Pebbz, mint, vanilla, natural and citrus

PureKana is one of the biggest CBD brands around right now, so it’s inevitable they’d get a top spot. They’ve earned their reputation by being consistent, reliable and trustworthy. They also have some amazing flavors to choose from, especially their “Fruity Pebbz” oil drops. Yes, it’s exactly what you think it is: Fruity Pebbles−inspired CBD oil. It’s like a big bowl of sugary nostalgia from your childhood in every dose. No milk or spoon necessary.

Onyx & Rose CBD Oil

Price: $74.25 to $134.25

Strength: 1,000 mg or 2,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Mint and orange

Okay, we admit it. We can be snobs and show preferential treatment when it comes to CBD brands with flair. But once you see Onyx & Rose’s classy presentation, you’ll instantly want to buy their oil and display it on your shelf. It also helps that their products are premium quality and worth every cent. Their pure bloom mint in particular is a game changer (and their orange flavor is right up there too). Once you try one of their products, you might find it hard to go back to other oils.

Green Roads CBD Oil

Price: $23.95 to $342.50

Strength: 100 mg, 250 mg, 300 mg, 350 mg, 550 mg, 700 mg, 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg or 3,500 mg per bottle

Flavors: Mint breeze, apple kiwi and unflavored

Green Roads began as an experiment, with pharmacist Laura Baldwin Fuentes testing out CBD formulas in order to help her friend Arby Barroso kick his addiction to prescription opiates. They eventually found one that worked so well they wanted to share it with the rest of the world. Today, Green Roads offers both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils. We’re big fans of their apple kiwi flavor.

Premium Jane CBD Tincture

Price: $48.00 to $124.00

Strength: 300 mg, 600 mg and 1000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Citrus, mint, natural and mint chocolate

When you buy Premium Jane’s CBD tinctures, you know you’re getting a product made with a combination of passion and knowledge. They are every bit as premium as their name implies. Their full-spectrum formula comes in a handful of flavors such as citrus and mint. However, we think their mint chocolate is hands down the best of the bunch. It tastes just like a peppermint patty in liquid form.

Sunday Scaries CBD Oil with Vitamins

Price: $75.00

Strength: 500 mg per bottle

Flavors: Sweetened

Sunday Scaries makes a great CBD oil to assist you in shaking off that pre−work week anxiety. Not only does it feature a broad-spectrum extract; it’s also enhanced with vitamins B12 and D3 for additional health benefits. While it doesn’t have a specific flavor, it’s sweetened with organic stevia to help it go down better. Finally, they use coconut oil as a carrier for better absorption and an extra boost of energy. It’s exactly what you need to start the week off on the right foot.

Medterra CBD Oil Tincture

Price: $34.99 to $132.99

Strength: 500 mg, 1,000 mg and 3,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Unflavored

Some people just want a modestly priced CBD oil without any bells or whistles. That’s exactly what Medterra provides. Their CBD isolate formula is flavorless, THC-free, clear of any chemical impurities and affordable. They also keep their website regularly updated with the latest third-party lab reports for each batch of oil. That way you know you’re always getting a product that’s pure and safe. They even have their own medical advisory board, something not many other CBD brands can say.

Floramye Revitalizing CBD Elixir

Price: $75.00

Strength: 600 mg per bottle

Flavors: Ylang-ylang and chamomile & lemon

This beautifully bottled full-spectrum organic hemp elixir is formulated with signature essential oil blends: one for centering and one for energizing. These unique terpene combinations (Phenom: roman chamomile and lemon, and Bravura: ylang-ylang) help you reach your health goals. The product itself is made in the U.S., but the gorgeous packaging comes from Italy, and 5 percent of profits from each sale benefit mental health organizations.

Veritas Farms Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Price: $29.99 to $199.99

Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg or 2500 mg per bottle

Flavors: Unflavored, citrus, peppermint, watermelon and strawberry

The CBD oil tinctures from Veritas act quickly so you can get swift relief. This blend comprises full-spectrum hemp oil, “extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants grown on our Colorado farm,” which allows you to take advantage of supporting terpenes, flavonoids and phytocannabinoids. You can find Veritas Farms’ COA on their website, so you can ensure your product is pure and potent. It’s made with coconut oil and organic stevia, with citrus, peppermint, watermelon, strawberry and plain flavor options.

Flora Sophia Botanicals Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

Price: $55.00 to $105.00

Strength: 800 mg, 1,600 mg or 2,100 mg per bottle

Flavors: Unflavored

The full-spectrum, ethanol-extracted CBD from Flora Sophia Botanicals is blended into a mixture of organic MCT and organic hemp-seed oil. The brand uses the “Earth Wisdom Apothecary” approach to health and healing; they say it’s a combination of Eastern and Western wellness, scientific inquiry and traditional herbalism. They grow the hemp themselves, and oversee every aspect of their manufacturing process, including extraction. The founders have degrees in neuroscience and nutrition, so they’re guiding all aspects of the creation of their hemp tincture.

Mana Artisan Botanics Hemp Oil

Price: $33.00 to $345.00

Strength: 150 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg, 900 mg, 1,200 mg, 1,800 mg or 3,600 mg per bottle

Flavors: Macadamia, turmeric & vanilla

Coconut, turmeric, vanilla … sounds like a luxurious tropical dream! Mana Artisan Botanics uses exquisite plant-based ingredients to create a blend unlike any other. Where else can you find a CBD oil blended into organic Hawaiian macadamia nut oil? Ground Hawaiian turmeric helps support the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD (two superpowered plants in one mix!), while vanilla bean contains magnesium, which helps your brain and body relax.

Eureka Effects Full Spectrum CBD

Price: $39.99

Strength: 500 mg per bottle

Flavors: Unflavored

Colorado-grown hemp finds two purposes in the two-ingredient Eureka Effects full-spectrum CBD oil. The flower is used for the CBD compound (the full-spectrum extract) and the seed is used for the carrier oil. Hemp-seed oil is ultra-healthy, balanced in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and nutritious. The hemp itself is processed and manufactured in Colorado as well.

Lazarus Naturals High Potency CBD Tincture

Price: $32.00 to $200.00

Strength: 750 mg per bottle

Flavors: French vanilla mocha, chocolate mint, blood orange, tropical breeze, wintermint and flavorless

American-made, full-spectrum, ultrapure Lazarus Naturals Classic CBD tinctures are free from additives and flavoring of any kind, in an effort to maintain the highest quality. The brand touts the use of all-natural ingredients, “just the way nature intended.” Not super down with the hemp taste? They’ve got infused CBD tinctures that use natural extracts and terpenes to add a little pizzazz: chocolate mint, French vanilla mocha, wintermint, blood orange and tropical breeze.

CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Price: $20.00 to $240.00

Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,500 mg or 5,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Unflavored

CBDistillery is a trusted brand due to their extensive testing and overview of every step from seed to shelf. Thousands of fans of CBDistillery appreciate the high-quality hemp and the first-rate customer service team. The oil contains just two ingredients: full-spectrum CBD and coconut MCT oil.

Neuro XPF CBD and MCT Oil

Price: $39.95 to $119.95

Strength: 250 mg, 500 mg or 1,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Unflavored

Formulated for athletes, by an athlete. Neuro XPF was founded by Kyle Turley, an American football player who suffered over 100 concussions, and was prescribed addictive drugs by doctors to treat his chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). He then struggled with pharmaceutical addiction, violent thoughts and suicidal tendencies, before finding medical marijuana. Today, his brand Neuro XPF uses a “proprietary blend” of terpenes from hemp to create a nonaddictive, super-healing CBD oil with an MCT carrier.

4 Corners Cannabis Oral Tincture

Price: $25.29 to $297.49

Strength: 100 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg, 1,000 mg or 2,000 mg per bottle

Flavors: Earthy avocado, coconut citrus, sweet citrus and simply cinnamon

4 Corners has been in the CBD game for a long time. Since 2013, they’ve been producing high-quality tinctures that consumers can trust. Their cinnamon oil, made from organically extracted cinnamon, is a fan favorite. What’s more, their blend uses vegetable glycerin, making it more allergy friendly. Their COA is easily accessible on the product page, so you can check the lab information before you make your purchase.

Receptra Naturals Serious Relief + Turmeric

Price: $84.99 to $269.99

Strength: 990 mg, 1,980 mg and 3,960 mg per bottle

Flavors: Fresh berry

If you’ve got sore muscles or other bodily inflammation, might we suggest the superpowers of hemp and turmeric combined? These two herbaceous heroes ride along with MCT oil (which Receptra reminds us is an optimal blend of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids — hello brain health!) and avocado oil. The blend was specifically curated and optimized to “support more focused energy, positive metabolic impact, and faster recovery.” This unique mixture should provide you with serious pain and tension relief.

Final Note

The list above contains a fraction of the CBD brands out there right now. It’s nearly impossible at this point to keep track of them all. However, we believe the ones we’ve chosen represent the very best of what the market has to offer.

Take your time and peruse them at your own pace. It’s also a wise idea to read up about CBD in general and seek out more information before you buy. Keep in mind that CBD works differently for everybody and that we all have our own individual needs, so you may have to try a few options before you find something that’s right for you.

