Bill Belichick On The War Against Coronavirus: Adapt, Adjust And Make Better Decisions

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has joined the war against coronavirus, and has a message Americans everywhere need to hear.

With the virus decimating everyday life in America, people are looking for as much good advice as possible. Belichick wants people to stay home, shelter in place and come together to win this war. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this,” the six-time Super Bowl champion told fans of the team in a Twitter video Wednesday.

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

I love this video from Belichick. He’s blunt, straight to the point, doesn’t say anything unnecessary and tells people what they need to hear.

That’s the kind of attitude we’re going to need to win this war. That’s the kind of spirit we’re going to need to get through these tough times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Nobody ever won a war by holding back or beating around the bush. You win wars and football games by being as direct as possible.

We need to adapt, adjust, make good decisions, string good days together and we will win this fight. I promise you we’re going to win.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

It’s been incredibly awesome to watch the sports community come together during this crisis caused by coronavirus.

When the world needed heroes, the football coaches in America answered the bell. When the world needed leadership, the men who coach on Saturdays and Sundays stepped up.

No matter who you cheer for, it’s been incredible to watch the world of football stand shoulder-to-shoulder in this war.

Now, let’s go win this war so that we can have football games in the fall.