REPORT: College Football Coaches Don’t Know Who Has The Ultimate Authority To Start The Season

College football coaches apparently don’t know who has the ultimate authority on whether or not the season proceeds as planned.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across America, sports have been brought to a grinding halt, and the college football season appears to be in serious jeopardy.

According to Bruce Feldman, there is “genuine curiosity” among coaches on “who will be making the calls on how–as well as obviously when–some sort of all-clear will be made down the road for the sport.”

I was talking about this Wednesday night with somebody who understands the issue better than I do, and it’s not surprising there’s so much confusion.

Even if the NCAA says the season can proceed, conference commissioners, athletic directors and university presidents could all stop teams from playing.

On top of that, government officials could also stop teams from playing. Campuses across America are closed because of the virus.

If the campuses aren’t open, then they’re not going to be playing football games. So, generally speaking, you’d think the decision would sit with the NCAA and only the NCAA.

In this situation, you have several government actors on top of the school officials that will all have a say on the college football season.

To say getting the college football season green lit will be complicated would be an epic understatement. Hopefully, the federal government says we’re in the clear sooner than later, and we can start getting back to a normal way of life.

However, just be prepared for Saturdays in the fall to not include football. There’s a very real chance that turns out to be the case.