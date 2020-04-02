Candace Owens Considering A Run For Congress

Popular conservative activist Candace Owens is considering a run for congress, she announced Thursday on her Twitter feed.
“I’m now honestly considering running for office. Never had any desire to previously, but something changed in me last night,” Owens said. “Had a conversation with my husband and I think it’s a plan.”
I’m now honestly considering running for office. Never had any desire to previously, but something changed in me last night.
Had a conversation with my husband and I think it’s a plan.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 2, 2020
The former Turning Point USA activist has gained popularity in conservative circles for her support of President Donald Trump and her efforts to convince minority voters to leave the Democratic Party. (RELATED: Candace Owens Discusses Kanye West And Supporting Donald Trump)
Owens started the “Blexit” movement in 2018 with the goal of convincing black voters that have historically voted for Democrats to instead support conservative candidates and causes.
“In the land of the free, in the home of the brave, I say this to you: there will be a Blexit. A black exit,” Owens said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this year.