Cardi B Hospitalized With ‘Real Bad’ Stomach Pains During Coronavirus Outbreak

Cardi B revealed that she finally broke down and went to the emergency room after suffering with “real bad” stomach pains during the coronavirus outbreak.
In a since-deleted post, the 27-year-old rapper tweeted a picture of her hospital bracelet and shared that she admitted herself Wednesday night after suffering with stomach pains that lasted for days. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Claim That She Drugged And Robbed Men)
“Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night,'” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted to her millions of followers, along with a crying face emoji. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)
“I am feeling way better, Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain,” she added.
The “I Like It” hitmaker didn’t reveal any further details about what the pain was caused by or if indeed she was feeling better.
However, she has since posted a silly meme on Instagram that involves Donald Duck going back to bed instead of getting up to cook.
She captioned her post simply, “Mood right fuckin now.”
