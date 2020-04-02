‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gave some startling details from his own experience with coronavirus, telling his audience that the chills had been violent enough that he chipped a tooth.

Cuomo, who announced his positive test results Tuesday, spoke to his audience Wednesday about how fortunate he was to be surrounded by people who could care for him.

Cuomo began the segment with a clip of his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, talking about how brave he was to continue doing his show from his basement quarantine. (RELATED: ‘We Are Rooting For You’: Tucker Carlson Wishes CNN’s Cuomo Well After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

“What else am I going to do?” Cuomo asked. “I’m in the basement. What am I going to sit around all day and watch that there is not the right information being given still and we’re letting states make choices about whether or not they do the only single thing that can make a difference for this country? Nobody can sit on the sidelines right now. Least of all somebody who has been blessed with a platform to talk to you about it.”

“It’s easy for someone like me. I’m lucky, okay?” Cuomo continued, saying that he still had his wife and kids and people to make sure that he was all right and had food.

“I want you to be thinking about everybody who is not as lucky as I am who are dealing with the same that I am and ten times worse, especially after what I learned last night. This virus came at me — I’ve never seen anything like it, okay?” Cuomo went on to describe the fever, saying, “So, yeah, I’ve had a fever. You’ve had a fever, 102, 103, 103-plus that wouldn’t quit. It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata. I was shivering so much, Sanjay’s right, I chipped my tooth. These are not cheap, okay?”

Cuomo concluded by saying that he was up all night, even hallucinating at times. “My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky what I lived through last night. And it may happen again tonight.”