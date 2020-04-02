Mike Leach Tweets Photo Of Woman Knitting A Noose After Quarantining With Her Husband

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a laugh-out-loud tweet late Wednesday night.

With all of us isolating from coronavirus, we need a good reason to laugh. Well, this tweet from Leach should get the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leach tweeted a photo of a woman with a noose and the caption, “after 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”

What are you doing with your life if you’re not following Mike Leach on Twitter? You’re clearly living it wrong because this content will never stop being funny.

All he does is tweet funny stuff on a regular basis, and we need his Twitter feed more than ever right now.

Again, with the coronavirus fight consuming the entire world, we need every reason we can find to break up the mood and have us laughing.

A woman knitting her husband a noose is exactly the kind of dark humor we need to get us through this time, and you’re just wrong if you don’t find it funny.

There’s nothing like a little relationship joke to break things up. Plus, I think we can all agree too much time with anybody will result in some serious frustration.

Shout out to Leach for keeping things light and fun during the coronavirus crisis!