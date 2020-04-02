What Football Players From Your College In The Last 20 Years Are You Picking For 1 Game Winning Drive?

What players from the past two decades from your college football team are you putting on the field for one final game winning drive?

This was the question asked by Outside the Huddle, and I have the answer for the Wisconsin Badgers after a little thinking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You have to put together a game winning drive for your team and you need a QB, RB, TE and 3 WR from the past 20 years from your school. Who are you putting on your team? — Outside The Huddle (@OutsideTheHud) March 31, 2020

My lineup is follows if I’m putting together an offense for one drive to win the game in the fourth quarter:

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Jonathan Taylor

TE: Travis Beckum

WR1: Lee Evans

WR2: Quintez Cephus

WR3: Jared Abbrederis

If you give me that offense, I honestly don’t think there’s a defense in all of college football capable of stopping it.

Let’s just look at the facts of the matter. Russell Wilson was a dominant college quarterback, won a Super Bowl and is going to the hall of fame for the NFL.

The man is a freak of nature on the gridiron. If he can’t be stopped in the NFL, how the hell would a college defense contain him?

At running back, Jonathan Taylor is one of the greatest college runners to ever put the pads on. He terrorized defenses out of the backfield for years, and was a legit receiving target his junior season.

Beckum at TE and Evans, Cephus and Abbrederis at receiver are going to be a disaster for defenses to try to cover.

If you load the box to stop Taylor, Wilson will torch you in the passing game with those four options. Back it up and defend the pass, and Taylor will gut you carrying the rock.

There’s simply no way to defend the offense I’ve put together.

I’d bet any amount of money that offense could score in the two minute drill if it had to on any defense we’ve seen in the past 20 years.

Let me know in the comments who you’re taking from your school!