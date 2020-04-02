REPORT: College Football Season Could Be Shortened To 9 Games Because Of Coronavirus

Shortening the college football season is reportedly one of the options on the table amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, having a nine game regular season is a possibility as the virus continues to ravage sports. While it’s not crystal clear how it would work, it’s likely teams would just play nine conference games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another possibility is bumping the season to spring and playing the national title in June. If that were to happen, it’d then be interesting to see if the schedule immediately moved back to the fall. It might be tough for the Wisconsin Badgers to win the national title in June and then turn around and get right into practice, but we’ll see what happens.

Will I be happy about a nine game schedule? Hell no. Will I be happy if the season doesn’t start until the spring? Also a hard pass from me.

I want the season to start as scheduled, and I want the damn coronavirus to disappear forever. That’s what I want, but that’s looking less likely by the day.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’ll take whatever I can get. If the season can’t start until the spring, then I’ll live with it.

If the football season gets shortened, then we’ll have to learn to deal with it. Nobody wants to deal with a shortened season, but this is kind of out of control at this point.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them!