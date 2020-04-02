Will The COVID-19 Crisis Push America Towards Single-Payer Healthcare?

As the coronavirus crisis continues to gather steam in both America and the global community, different health care systems have come under increased scrutiny.

People on both sides of the aisle are using this crisis as an opportunity to score political points, including presidential and congressional candidates. “Medicare-for-All” has traditionally been a contentious subject in America, but could this be the moment that public support shifts decisively towards supporting it?

Our dysfunctional health care system must be replaced by a Medicare for All, single-payer system, which not only guarantees health care for everyone as a right, but has a strong public health component which prepares our country for health care crises like the coronavirus. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 29, 2020

The only sane, sustainable public policy solution for the costs created by the coronavirus pandemic is to acknowledge healthcare as a human right and create a single-payer system. #MedicareForAll https://t.co/UF3CzmAI6S — ????Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) March 30, 2020

There is some early evidence that the coronavirus crisis is pushing Americans towards supporting a single-payer health care system. A Morning Consult poll taken between February and March showed that “net support for single-payer health care rose 9 points,” which is also a new peak of support, besting the previous peak by a single percentage point.

While there is a possibility that this is a permanent change in opinion, it is more likely that this bump is temporary and more similar to, for example, the bump in support that new gun control laws receive following a mass shooting, which fades after the event stops getting media coverage (RELATED: Adam Schiff Slams Trump, Says He Went On Vacation, Played Golf While Coronavirus Spread)

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has also continued to refuse to endorse single payer health care. When asked if he was “reconsidering” his position on healthcare, he answered:

Single payer will not solve that at all. The thing that is needed is, for example, we have a whole number of hospitals that are being so stretched, including rural hospitals, they’re going to need more financing. That doesn’t come from a single payer system. That comes from the federal government stepping up and dealing with the concerns that they have — the reimbursement that they’re going to get. How they’re going to be able to move forward and how they’re going to be able to make — provide all the needed help that are needed in their communities.

The message being spread through much of the legacy media that America’s health care system is failing also might not hold up as the crisis continues. Coronavirus is hitting Italy and Spain’s single payer health care systems particularly hard, and neither falls outside of the average when compared to other European countries. Additionally, the Netherlands, which has the second highest ranked health care system in Europe, has a coronavirus mortality rate of over 9 percent.

Compared to these statistics, America, despite having the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is currently at a 2.42 percent mortality rate — number that is, relatively speaking, good when compared to other first-world countries.

Additionally, for all the drawbacks of the American healthcare system, we have been able to ramp up our health care capabilities to handle the increase in patients, while keeping the mortality rate relatively low.

Failures in containing the current pandemic have mostly been the fault of those in government, rather than any problem within the health care system. Examples include the delay and early failure in making coronavirus testing easy to obtain and widespread, and the surgeon general deceiving the public about the effectiveness of masks in preventing the coronavirus from spreading.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

These facts, combined with the presumptive Democratic nominee refusing to endorse a single payer healthcare system and American’s tendency to revert back to a norm after a tragedy cools down, mean that public opinion will probably shift back towards the norm. However, the possibility exists that the length and seriousness of this crisis could push a critical mass of Americans into supporting a single payer healthcare system.