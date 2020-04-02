‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum Karina Smirnoff Gives Birth To Her First Child

“Dancing With The Stars” alum Karina Smirnoff has given birth to a baby boy.

Smirnoff, who left “DWTS” in 2015, first announced her pregnancy news in December, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

“Karina and baby are healthy and well,” a source close to Smirnoff told People. “She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.”

“I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” Smirnoff told People at the time of her pregnancy announcement. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

“Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information,” she added. “I’m just trying to keep up! But I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Wife, Melissa Cohen, Gives Birth To Baby Boy)

Smirnoff, who has not disclosed the identity of the father, had discussed wanting to start a family in the past.

“I’m at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife,” she previously told People in 2015. “I want to live for another human being and give that little guy or girl everything I have.”