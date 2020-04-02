Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie And More Stars To Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers In CMT Special

Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and more stars will honor Kenny Rogers in an upcoming CMT special following the legendary singer’s death.

The "CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares" concert will be a star-studded affair with "virtual performances" from Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum and more, according to Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

Join us for an uplifting special to honor the extraordinary life and legendary music of the late Kenny Rogers, with special performances and appearances from @DollyParton, @GavinDeGraw, @ladyantebellum and more. #CMTGiants https://t.co/IPphvavaEG — CMT (@CMT) April 2, 2020

The show will include entertainers performing from their home with the use of iPhones and other equipment due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mixed along with the live performances will be "rare archival photos, interviews and performances, with clips and commentary from Rogers himself."

The tribute will also offer viewers a chance to donate to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides funds to “thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have the greatest need due to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The other half of the money will go to help the Nashville country community.

Other performers expected to participate include Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Michael McDonald, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more being announced.

Rogers passed away from natural causes late last month at his home in Georgia. He was 81. The country legend performed with everyone from Dolly Parton to the Zac Brown Band.

The Rogers’ special will air Wednesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT with an encore on MTV Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 10 and again on CMT at 12 p.m. ET/PT on April 11.