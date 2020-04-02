Domestic Box Office Is Down $600 Million In The 1st Quarter Of 2020, Declines 25% From 2019

More box office numbers for 2020 are in, and the data is brutal for Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, revenue is down $600 million in the first quarter of 2020, which is a 25% decline from 2019. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

The staggering losses are a result of theaters across America being closed because of coronavirus.

It’s truly mind-boggling how bad Hollywood has been crushed by coronavirus. Outside of streaming content, movies are absolutely cooked right now because of the virus.

First, theaters in China shut down and then the United States of America followed. These numbers aren’t just bad.

They’re apocalyptic for the industry. Imagine being told a year ago this would happen to Hollywood. Nobody would have believed it was possible.

The Domestic Box office (movie theaters) brought in a whopping $5,179 for the week of Mar 20-26. Down 100% from $204,193,406 the same week a year ago… These numbers are just incredible. — Strider Elass (@StriderElass) March 31, 2020

The worst part for Hollywood is that there’s no end in sight. There’s no way to figure out when the bleeding will stop.

For all we know, this could go on for months. Several movies have already had releases pushed. It’s just a terrible situation all the way around.

As a huge fan of movies, I hope we beat coronavirus sooner than later because Hollywood won’t last long in these conditions.