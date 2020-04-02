EXCLUSIVE: Italian Reporter Says Italy Hasn’t Seen A Crisis Like This Since WWII

Lorenzo Nicolao, a freelance reporter currently living in Treni, Italy, described the eerie setting in the normally social town and the economic repercussions that are hitting Italy now in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

“Italy has faced a crisis that commentators are describing now as the worst crisis since the Second World War, and it is,” Nicolao said.

“Life here has completely changed,” he continued. “I think in front of this big crisis … Italians could learn something important from this.”

Working from home was not common in Italy prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic. But Nicolao is hopeful that it will start to push Italy into a greater digital era. (RELATED: REPORT: US Intelligence Confirms China Falsified Coronavirus Death, Case Data)

“I’m lucky because I can work from home, but other people are suffering a lot.”

Though the vast majority of the novel coronavirus cases are in the north of Italy, tensions in the south are now being reported.

“The south is now facing crisis because the government has decided to put in quarantine, all the country, not just the north. At the moment we are very lucky because the most globalized part of Italy is in the north,” Nicolao said to the Caller.

The south has higher levels of poverty than in the north, and the high levels of unemployment are now threatening a shortage of food and cash flow.

The Italian government is reportedly worried that criminal organizations and the mafia, might use this time of panic and desperation to increase recruiting and use of violence in the region.