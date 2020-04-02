Iowa State Cuts $4 Million In Athletic Department Salaries Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Iowa State is making major pay cuts to the athletic department as coronavirus ravages the country.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Cyclones are cutting base pay for athletic department employees for a one year period to the tune of $3 million. On top of that, the Cyclones are also temporarily suspending bonuses for a year, which is expected to save $1 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In total, the Cyclones have cut $4 million in spending because of coronavirus.

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said school will implement a 1-year, temporary pay reduction for athletics department coaches & certain staff, reducing total payroll at least $3 million & a 1-year temporary suspension of all bonuses/incentives for all coaches, saving $1 million — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 1, 2020

In case you thought sports being canceled wasn’t a huge deal, you should reconsider your position. These cuts were made in April 2020.

The only major sporting event at the college level that was canceled because of the virus was March Madness, and Iowa State already made big cuts.

Trust me, folks. You don’t want to know what will happen if the football season doesn’t get underway as scheduled.

You think $4 million pay cuts is a bad sign for Iowa State? That will be a drop in the bucket compared to what will happen without football.

Obviously, we’re wishing these employees nothing but the best. We’re all trying our hardest to get through these tough times the best we can. It’s going to take some time, but I think we’re going to win this fight.