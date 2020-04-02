It’s About To Get Horrible And Your Second Amendment Rights

On today’s podcast we discuss the coming crush of awfulness expected with the coronavirus pandemic and the ways in which government and gun control activists are attempting to shut down your Second Amendment rights during the crisis with Cam Edwards from bearingarms.com.
Listen to the show:
If the models are correct, the death toll from coronavirus is about increase exponentially, and that’s the best case scenario. But we’re missing a lot of data and information that could help the public deal with this looming tragedy, so why aren’t we getting it? What aren’t we being told? We get into it.
(RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives Security Detail Amid Threats)
Then we talk with Cam Edwards, editor of bearingarms.com, about surviving the pandemic in rural Virginia, the biggest month in gun sale background checks in history, and how Democratic governors and liberal activists are attempting to curtail your Second Amendment rights at the exact time people need them the most.
Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.