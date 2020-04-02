US

Left-Wingers Rage At Former Obama Press Secretary Defending Amazon

Scott Morefield Reporter
Former White House press secretary and current Amazon senior vice president of global corporate affairs Jay Carney took some heat on Twitter after the online superstore fired an employee for “safety issues” regarding its policy of protecting workers from COVID-19.

It all started when Amazon employee Chris Smalls, who worked as an assistant manager at the company’s Staten Island, New York facility, was fired after walking out with other workers on Monday to express dissatisfaction with worker safety conditions.

While Smalls called his firing a “targeted retaliation,” Amazon claims he was dismissed for “multiple safety issues.”

“Mr. Smalls received multiple warnings for violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk,” an Amazon statement read. “He was also found to have had close contact with a diagnosed associate with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and was asked to remain home with pay for 14-days, which is a measure we’re taking at sites around the world. Despite that instruction to stay home with pay, he came onsite today, March 30, further putting the teams at risk. This is unacceptable and we have terminated his employment as a result of these multiple safety issues.” (RELATED: Sen Sanders, Mayor Bill De Blasio, Toss Support Behind Amazon Worker Who Was Fired For Breaking Coronavirus Quarantine)

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted on Wednesday the CPD Action post featuring Smalls along with a message of support:

“It’s disgraceful that Amazon, which is owned by the richest man in the world, is not only failing to protect its workers but has now fired a worker for protesting dangerous conditions,” Sanders wrote. “I stand with Chris and all Amazon workers fighting for their safety.”

He then called the company’s actions “absolutely immoral.”

Replying to Sanders’ post, the former Obama press secretary wrote, “I’m confused. Thought you wanted us to protect our workers? Mr. Smalls purposely violated social distancing rules, repeatedly, & was put on Paid 14-day quarantine for COVID exposure. 3/30 he returned to the site. Knowingly putting our team at risk is unacceptable.”

Carney also retweeted a message from another Amazon SVP calling Sanders “misinformed.”

Carney continued by making a poke at critics:

Meanwhile, Sanders supporters and other left-wingers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Carney and Amazon: