Jennifer Lawrence Says It’s ‘Extremely Important’ People Demand Right To Vote From Home

Jennifer Lawrence said it’s “extremely important” people demand the right to vote from home for the 2020 election during the coronavirus outbreak.

“First and foremost, I want to give my heartfelt sympathies to everyone who’s been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and my deepest gratitude to the emergency responders and healthcare workers who are risking their health every day,” the 29-year-old actress shared in a PSA tweeted by “RepresentUs.” The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“The best thing that we can do to slow the spread of this virus is to stay at home,” she added.

WATCH:

From RepUs Board Member Jennifer Lawrence: We need to be able to vote without getting sick. I’m calling on @amyschumer to go to https://t.co/Yalw4id4hv, request your mail-in ballot, call your senator to support Vote at Home, and tag 3 friends to call and share with #VoteAtHome. pic.twitter.com/9kzXdkLa6P — RepresentUs (@representus) April 1, 2020

“But there’s still an election coming up with millions of Americans who have yet to cast their ballot in the 2020 primaries, which is why you should go to represent.us/voteathome so that you can cast your ballot from the safety of your own home,” she added. “Some states won’t allow you to turn in an absentee ballot without an excuse, but a bill in congress and your secretary of state can fix this right now.” (RELATED: REPORT: US Intelligence Confirms China Falsified Coronavirus Death, Case Data)

Lawrence continued, “This is extremely important. It’s our elections we’re talking about, so please help spread the word by posting on your social media with the hashtag #VoteAtHome. Stay safe and healthy everybody.”

So far, several states have delayed their primary elections due to the pandemic, including Georgia, Ohio, Alaska, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky and more, according to the New York Times.