REPORT: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Attend Closed Gym Ahead Of Florida’s Stay-At-Home Order

Musician Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appeared to attend a closed gym Wednesday, days before Florida’s stay-at-home order takes effect.

Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted leaving the gym, which had a sign on the door saying it was closed due to COVID-19, according to a report published by Fox News.

Gym closed? Can’t work out? Too bad sucker! Too bad you’re not rich and famous. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get private access to a closed gym. https://t.co/Yj5GfbFMci — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 2, 2020

“The gym is not open,” a sign on the door said, Fox reported. “Stay Home. Stay Safe.”

Lopez was dressed in a red sports bra with matching patterned leggings while A-Rod wore all black. Lopez and Rodriguez were accompanied by a security guard. The guard was wearing a protective mask and wiped surfaces clean with a disinfecting wipe.

The closed-gym outing was the same day Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. (RELATED: Here Are All The Celebrities Who Have Lost Their Mind During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

I know the stay-at-home order wasn’t in effect yet. However, the gym was already closed. Did they really need to put the gym workers at risk just to get a work out in? Every other normal person is just figuring out how to work out at home, or just not working out at all.

Just two weeks ago Lopez shared a video of her son while in quarantine.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” Lopez captioned a video of her son bringing her a sparkling water while riding a hover board.

Celebrities just really don’t get it sometimes.