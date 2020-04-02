Kate Middleton, Prince William Celebrate UK Hospitals Working Under ‘Extreme Circumstances’ During Pandemic

Kate Middleton and Prince William had nothing except praise for the medical staff at two hospitals in the United Kingdom working under “extreme circumstances” during the pandemic.

"We'd just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared in a clip on Instagram from a phone call they made Thursday to Queen's Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire.

"The whole country is proud of you," the royals added. "So thank you for everything you're doing and all the hours you are putting in."

Along with the post, Kensington Palace shared pictures of hospital staff at the two hospitals as the track on their phone call played over it.

It comes following a post over the weekend from the royal household that included snaps of Prince William and Middleton at home during the pandemic.

The caption next to the post read in part, “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.”

It all comes following reports last week that Middleton’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins, there have been a total of 34, 167 positive cases of COVID-19 in the UK., with 2.921 deaths.