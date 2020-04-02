McCarthy Says He Is Still Opposed To ‘Phase 4’ Coronavirus Package

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy continued Thursday to advise against rushing to a phase 4 coronavirus package, as the House just passed the $2 trillion legislation which he says needs to be implemented correctly.

“I’m not opposed to infrastructure. What I’m opposed to is using a crisis to try to restructure government,” McCarthy said Thursday as Democrats have been rushing to put together a phase 3 coronavirus package.

McCarthy said on March 26 that he “wouldn’t be so quick to say you have to write something else. Let’s let this bill work, just as long as we let the other two bills work as well. And whatever decision we have to make going forward, let’s do it with knowledge, let’s do it with the experience of what’s on the ground at that moment in time.”

At a Thursday press conference, McCarthy said the Democrats in the House should spend time making sure the phase 3 stimulus package is “implemented correctly.”

This comes as Democrats in Congress have continued to discuss a phase 4 coronavirus relief package even before the House passed the $2 trillion phase 3 package. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)

Minutes after the Senate passed the phase 3 bill on March 25, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that “odds are high” for a fourth stimulus package, while hinting that $2 trillion dollars will not be enough funding to fight the spread of the deadly virus. (RELATED: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi then held a press conference last Thursday to address the coronavirus pandemic. In the press conference, Pelosi began to speak about what she would like to see in the next coronavirus relief package, despite the fact that the House had not yet passed the third. Pelosi also added that the fourth package should be negotiated among the Big Four leaders of Congress.