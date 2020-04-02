Kristen Bell Auctions Off Virtual Game Night In Order To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

Actress Kristen Bell is raffling off a virtual game night for donations to a COVID-19 relief fund.

Bell is partnering with Omaze, an online fundraising platform, to raise money for The Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re checking in with every single family member that we have, and every single person we’ve ever worked for, or with, or for us. We’re making sure that they have what they need and everyone is safe,” Bell explained to ET. “I’ve worked with the mayor for some time here in Los Angeles … and California is awesome. So I thought, ‘Listen, everybody is at home. [What if] we do a raffle?'” (RELATED: Emilia Clarke Offers Chance For Virtual Dinner In Exchange For Coronavirus Relief Donations)

“If anybody wants to donate to the mayor’s fund, they can do at omaze.com/kristen. You’ll be giving to a great cause — which I’m also giving to — and then you’ll be put in a raffle to win a virtual game night. We’ll basically just hang out!” she added. “We probably won’t play Jenga, but we’ll play ‘Heads Up’ or something!”

I think this is a brilliant idea. It is kind of similar to Emilia Clarke’s auction of a virtual dinner, but game nights are so much fun. I wonder what game they would play. Now that I’m thinking about it unless you’re playing an online game, it would be kind of hard to play any kind of game virtually.