The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that roughly 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims this past week, bringing the 2-week total to nearly 10 million.

The past 2 weeks have both shattered the weekly high-mark for claims, specifically 695,000 back in 1982. Some economists originally predicted 3.1 million jobless claims in the same timeframe.

CBS notes that the new numbers likely undershoot the actual number of Americans now out of work, as states have had trouble actually tallying the total number of jobless claims.

President Donald Trump signaled he wants to include a $2 trillion infrastructure component into the Phase 4 coronavirus stimulus plan. He tweeted on Monday that, “with interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill.” (RELATED: Trump Signals Phase 4 Coronavirus Stimulus Will Include $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill)

Trump noted the new push would “be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country!”

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also expressed her willingness to begin negotiating the next phase of the coronavirus stimulus, infrastructure component and all. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, cautioned against immediately rushing into negotiations on another spending bill.

