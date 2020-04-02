‘Crazy And Dangerous’: Lindsey Graham, Dr. Fauci Denounce China’s Decision To Reopen Wet Markets After Coronavirus Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci called China’s decision to re-open their wet markets crazy during a phone call with Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Thursday, according to the senator.

Chinese wet markets have reportedly reopened and continue to sell animals such as bats, cat and dogs. This reopening comes despite Chinese authorities banning the sale and consumption of wild animals in February following the global novel coronavirus outbreak.

Graham tweeted that he spoke with Fauci, chief medical advisor to the coronavirus task force, “about China’s decision to reopen their wet markets.” Fauci “emphatically stated this was a crazy decision by China which puts the world’s health at risk,” according to Graham.

“Bringing wild and exotic animals to open markets to interact with humans and other food supplies is both crazy and dangerous,” Graham added in another tweet. (RELATED: First Chinese City Bans Eating Cats And Dogs After Coronavirus Pandemic)

The South Carolina senator wrote that he hopes there will be bipartisan signing for his “letter to the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. urging the immediate closure of these wet markets for the safety of the world at large.”

It is believed that the novel coronavirus originated from a wet market in Wuhan, China. The country has taken steps against selling and eating wild animals after the outbreak, although it is unclear how effective this has been given reports that wet markets have reopened and continue selling wild animal meat.