Melania Speaks With Canada’s Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Who’s Now Recovering From COVID-19

Melania Trump reached out to Canada’s first lady, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, to offer her well wishes after the leader tested positive for the coronavirus.

"First Lady Trump expressed her well wishes for Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau's good health, following her recovery from COVID-19 last month, and reaffirmed her deep appreciation for the continued cooperation between the United States and Canada to address unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic," according to a read out Thursday from the first lady's office.

"First Lady Trump conveyed the importance of the two countries' strong economic ties, noting the recent restriction on cross-border travel related to non-essential travel while keeping the border open to essential workers and $1.7 billion in daily trade in goods," the read out added.

The two ladies also noted the “immense multilateral repatriation efforts” underway to bring Americans and Canadians “home from cruise ships and other places around the globe.”

The first ladies also agreed “to stay in touch as the two countries work to defeat the pandemic.”

A short time later, FLOTUS tweeted that she spoke with Canada’s first lady, “following her recovery from #COVID19, & my gratitude for the special relationship between our two countries as we address the challenges related to the pandemic.”

It comes after reports surfaced last month, that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was self-isolating at his home after his wife had returned from London with symptoms connected with the coronavirus. She was tested and found positive for COVID-19.