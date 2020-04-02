Mike Leach Apologizes For His Tweets, Says He ‘Had No Intention Of Offending Anyone’

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach apologized Thursday afternoon for his Twitter account.
Following the legendary coach tweeting and deleting a woman knitting a noose for her husband during coronavirus isolation, Leach tweeted, “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.
— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020
First off, veteran PR spin by Leach to tweet “if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive.” He’s not really apologizing for the tweets.
He’s saying sorry if certain people reading them were offended. That’s PR 101 if I’ve ever seen it, and a classic example of how Leach stays ahead of the pack.
Secondly, why the hell is Mike Leach apologizing? The man has nothing to apologize for at all. His tweets are hilarious.
If you don’t like them, then that’s a you problem. It’s not Mike Leach’s problem at all. If you don’t find him funny, then don’t follow him!
Nobody is forcing you to follow Mike Leach on Twitter.
— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 31, 2020
Keep the content coming, Leach! We’re loving it!