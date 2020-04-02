Mike Leach Apologizes For His Tweets, Says He ‘Had No Intention Of Offending Anyone’

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach apologized Thursday afternoon for his Twitter account.

Following the legendary coach tweeting and deleting a woman knitting a noose for her husband during coronavirus isolation, Leach tweeted, “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.

