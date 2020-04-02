Former MLB Player Jim Edmonds Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds has tested positive for coronavirus.

Edmonds, 49, confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that he had tested positive for pneumonia and COVID-19, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I appreciated everyone who has said well wishes,” the former player revealed on his Instagram story. “I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus.”

“I must have had it for a while before I got tested,” Edmonds said in the video. “Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at our house flattened.” (RELATED: League Reacts To Empty Ballparks On MLB Opening Day)

Edmonds, ex of “Real Housewives Of Orange County” star Meghan King Edmonds, said his daughter had been tested for the virus also, but they had not received her results.

He encouraged his followers to go to the doctor if they are feeling sick.

“If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe,” Edmonds said. “That’s what happened to me.”

Two New York Yankees minor-league players tested positive for coronavirus in mid-March.

“We can confirm that a second minor league player from our Player Development complex has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” a statement from team said at the time. “While under self-quarantine, the player reported fatigue and an elevated body temperature to Yankees medical personnel. The test was administered on Sunday, and the player returned to self-quarantine following the positive results. We can also report that within the past 48 hours his symptoms have dissipated.”