Nashville Nurses Pray Over Patients On Hospital Roof During Their Break: ‘Go To The Helipad And Pray’

A group of Nashville nurses went to the roof of the hospital during their break to pray for hospital staff and patients suffering from coronavirus.

Nurses Angela Gleaves, Sarah Franklin Kremer, Beth Hofflin Tiesler and McKenzie Gibson went to the roof of Vanderbilt University Medical Center to pray over the patients and staff in their hospital. Photographs show the nurses praying with hands folded on the rooftop of the building before posing for selfies with one another.

“When you have a few extra minutes at work you take the time to go to the Helipad and pray,” Gleaves wrote in a Facebook post. “We prayed over the staff in our unit as well as all of the hospital employees.”

She added: “We also prayed over the patients and their families during this trying time.” (RELATED: Texas Governor Deems Religious Services Essential As Police Arrest Southern Pastors For Holding Sunday Services)

When you have a few extra minutes at work you take the time to go to the Helipad and pray. We prayed over the staff in… Posted by Angela Gleaves on Monday, March 30, 2020

“We also prayed for all of our colleagues around the world taking care of patients,” Gleaves said. “It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer ♥️????”



Gibson also posted photos of the incident with the caption, “To pray is to turn over kingdoms. To kneel in humility and uncertainty of the times toward the certainty of Love and Peace is an act of holy war against anxiety and fear. To silence the voices of doom before the presence of God and stand in prayer for our colleagues fighting in every minute, here and all over the world.”

Gleaves, who has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, told TODAY that “we just wanted to share (the pictures) to let everyone know that we were praying not only for our hospital, but all the patients and the families.”

“It’s just a really hard time for families as well as patients right now because a lot of hospitals aren’t allowing visitors,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Focused On The China Threat, This Congressman Became Aware Of Coronavirus Dangers Early On)

Gleaves formerly served as a flight nurse and helped transport patients during airplane and helicopter transports and arranged with the flight communicator that the nurses could go up to the helipad for about 10 minutes to pray, she told TODAY.

“It was a great moment. There was a little bit of wind, and I felt like it was God pushing us to care for these patients and do what we’re trained to do.”

