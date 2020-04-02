New Orleans Saints Will Have Their Draft War Room At Dixie Beer’s Brewery

The New Orleans Saints will host their draft war room at a brewery.

According to NFL.com, the team announced during a Wednesday press call that their draft war room would be located at Dixie Beer’s brewery in New Orleans, which is also owned by the Benson family. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The draft is set to get started April 23 in Las Vegas.

An NFL team holding their draft war room at a brewery might be the most American thing that I’ve seen in a long time.

How could anybody be against this move? It combines football and beer. That’s pretty much what this country is built on.

Plus, Sean Payton just recovered from coronavirus. If there was ever somebody who needed a beer right now, I’m pretty sure it’s Payton.

If you hate the fact the Saints are setting up shop for the draft at a brewery, then the problem is with you. It’s not with the Saints.

Now, will the beer be flowing at the brewery as the picks are coming in for the Saints? I can’t say for sure, but I certainly hope so.

What’s the point of having your war room at a brewery if you’re not going to have a few cold beers along the way?

Props to Saints for making an excellent decision!