Details Of Nick Foles’ Contract With The Bears Released After Trade Becomes Official

Nick Foles’ deal with the Chicago Bears is great for him.

The quarterback was traded to the Bears from the Jaguars after Gardner Minshew took his job, and we knew he’d have a bunch of guaranteed money when he restructured. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the final numbers are out, and it’s about as good as it could possibly get for the Super Bowl winning quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport, Foles gets $24 million over three years, $21 million fully guaranteed, $6 million in annual incentives, every $1 in incentive money escalates his salary the following year and he can opt out after the 2021 season.

With Nick Foles’ trade official with the #Bears, a contract breakdown:

— $24M over 3 years with $21M still fully guaranteed.

— $6M available in incentives per year.

— Every $1 earned of incentives also escalates the next year’s salary

— He can void ’21 & ’22 based on performance — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

One more note on Nick Foles: The trade itself is a big win for the player — He got to a preferred team after being paid $30M+ for 1 season in Jax. Plus, he still keeps his $21M guaranteed from the original contract and he can hit free agency sooner given the new deal’s voids. https://t.co/G4NIbfq9SP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

Has an NFL quarterback ever made out like a bandit in the fashion Foles has over the past few years? He wins a Super Bowl, gets a huge deal from the Jaguars, loses his job after getting hurt, gets traded to the Bears, gets $21 million guaranteed and can bounce ASAP for another giant pay day if he has a good season.

Foles has found a way to make the most cash possible while not really playing that much. That’s what happens once you put a Super Bowl ring on your finger.

It’s also really easy to cheer for Foles. He’s clearly a good dude, and those are the kind of guys you love watching succeed.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to take Mitch Trubisky’s starting job. Given how bad Trubisky has been, I’d be surprised if Foles wasn’t starting on day one.

Even if he doesn’t, he’s still straight paid!